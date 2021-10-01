Capitals announce roster for preseason game against Flyers

The Washington Capitals will play their third game of the preseason on Saturday. The Caps will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. It’s their first preseason road game this year.
The Caps will dress a mix of veterans and prospects for the game. Notable players who will not dress include Alex Ovechkin, TJ Oshie, and John Carlson.
Suiting up tomorrow night in Philly.#CapsFlyers pic.twitter.com/4sWLMsu7sg
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 1, 2021
Star plays that will be suiting up include Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Ilya Samsonov. The Capitals’ fourth line of Carl Hagelin, Nic Dowd, and Garnet Hathaway will make its first appearance of the preseason.
Samsonov is expected to play most of the game in goal.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-1-1)
Forwards
10 SPRONG, Daniel
21 HATHAWAY, Garnet
23 SGARBOSSA, Michael
26 DOWD, Nic
39 MANTHA, Anthony
40 PILON, Garrett
43 WILSON, Tom
45 JONSSON-FJALLBY, Axel
49 LEASON, Brett
59 PROTAS, Aliaksei
62 HAGELIN, Carl
73 SHEARY, Conor
91 SNIVELY, Joe
92 KUZNETSOV, Evgeny
Defensemen
2 SCHULTZ, Justin
3 JENSEN, Nick
6 KEMPNY, Michal
27 ALEXEYEV, Alex
42 FEHERVARY, Martin
46 GEISSER, Tobias
57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor
Goaltenders
1 COPLEY, Pheonix
30 SAMSONOV, Ilya
