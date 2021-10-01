Capitals announce roster for preseason game against Flyers

The Washington Capitals will play their third game of the preseason on Saturday. The Caps will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. It’s their first preseason road game this year.

The Caps will dress a mix of veterans and prospects for the game. Notable players who will not dress include Alex Ovechkin, TJ Oshie, and John Carlson.

Star plays that will be suiting up include Tom Wilson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Ilya Samsonov. The Capitals’ fourth line of Carl Hagelin, Nic Dowd, and Garnet Hathaway will make its first appearance of the preseason.

Samsonov is expected to play most of the game in goal.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (0-1-1)

Forwards

10 SPRONG, Daniel

21 HATHAWAY, Garnet

23 SGARBOSSA, Michael

26 DOWD, Nic

39 MANTHA, Anthony

40 PILON, Garrett

43 WILSON, Tom

45 JONSSON-FJALLBY, Axel

49 LEASON, Brett

59 PROTAS, Aliaksei

62 HAGELIN, Carl

73 SHEARY, Conor

91 SNIVELY, Joe

92 KUZNETSOV, Evgeny

Defensemen

2 SCHULTZ, Justin

3 JENSEN, Nick

6 KEMPNY, Michal

27 ALEXEYEV, Alex

42 FEHERVARY, Martin

46 GEISSER, Tobias

57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor

Goaltenders

1 COPLEY, Pheonix

30 SAMSONOV, Ilya

Headline photo: ELizabeth Kong/RMNB