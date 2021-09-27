NHL teams will wear sustainable jerseys made partly out of recycled plastic this season

The NHL, in conjunction with Adidas, announced in a press release on Monday that the league is introducing new sustainable jerseys during the 2021-22 season to try and do its part to end plastic waste.

The jerseys are made partly out of recycled plastic and will be the new authentic jersey of the NHL. The jersey line is entitled ADIZERO Primegreen. The sweaters will contain “a minimum of 50 percent recycled content.”

The jerseys are part of Adidas’s goal, as a company, to completely eliminate use of virgin polyesters by 2024.

“We know that plastic waste is a mounting problem, and we need to innovate the ways in which we produce our products,” Dan Near, the director of Adidas Hockey, said in a release. “The new ADIZERO Primegreen NHL jerseys are an incredible example of how we’re bringing that idea to life.”

“For more than a decade, the NHL has remained steadfast in its commitment to reduce our environmental impact across different facets of our business,” Brian Jennings, NHL Chief Branding Officer and Senior Executive Vice President, added. “We are proud to have a partner in adidas who is implementing forward-thinking innovation that addresses some of the world’s pressing ecological challenges and is a fellow steward in the preservation of the game.”

The 2021-22 season will mark the first time all 32 teams will wear jerseys made from recycled materials on the ice. The announcement comes on the heels of a very popular launch of what became known as “Parley jerseys” in 2019.

The league debuted jerseys made from repurposed and upcycled materials for the first time during the 2019 NHL All-Star Game. The sweaters were created in partnership with Parley for the Ocean.

The new Primegreen jerseys will be made available to the public for purchase “sometime in October” per RMNB’s Fanatics rep. “The plan is for them to go live once they are in stock.”

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Headline photo: @capitals