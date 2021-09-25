Home / News / Fan breaks down in tears after Max Scherzer signs autographs, high-fives him on 12th birthday

Fan breaks down in tears after Max Scherzer signs autographs, high-fives him on 12th birthday

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

September 25, 2021 8:53 pm

Former Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer is going viral on social media after a kind gesture he made towards a fan at Dodger Stadium, Saturday night.

Scherzer saw a young fan named Cruz holding a sign along the railing. Scherzer came up and not only autographed the kid’s sign, he also signed him a baseball as well.

Cruz was so overwhelmed that Scherzer stopped for him that he broke down in tears.

The interaction goes like this:

Max Scherzer: What’s up, guys! What you got? It’s your birthday? YEAHHH!

[Cruz begins crying]

Max Scherzer: Hey! Give me a high five! Yeah, baby!

Cruz: Oh my gosh!

[Scherzer autographs sign]

Dad: Can you sign his ball too?

[Scherzer obliges]

Cruz then returned back to his seats and re-enacted the interaction to what sounds like his Mom.

“He gave me a high five!” Cruz said before laying down in the bleacher seats crying.

That’s what sports is all about. Good job, Max.

And, uh, we miss you.