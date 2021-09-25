Fan breaks down in tears after Max Scherzer signs autographs, high-fives him on 12th birthday

Former Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer is going viral on social media after a kind gesture he made towards a fan at Dodger Stadium, Saturday night.

Scherzer saw a young fan named Cruz holding a sign along the railing. Scherzer came up and not only autographed the kid’s sign, he also signed him a baseball as well.

Cruz was so overwhelmed that Scherzer stopped for him that he broke down in tears.

We’re not crying, you’re crying. Cruz celebrated his 12th birthday last night at the Dodger game. Little did he know that he’d meet @Max_Scherzer. pic.twitter.com/xWZOSzu48N — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 25, 2021

The interaction goes like this:

Max Scherzer: What’s up, guys! What you got? It’s your birthday? YEAHHH! [Cruz begins crying] Max Scherzer: Hey! Give me a high five! Yeah, baby! Cruz: Oh my gosh! [Scherzer autographs sign] Dad: Can you sign his ball too? [Scherzer obliges]

Cruz then returned back to his seats and re-enacted the interaction to what sounds like his Mom.

“He gave me a high five!” Cruz said before laying down in the bleacher seats crying.

That’s what sports is all about. Good job, Max.

And, uh, we miss you.