Capitals announce lineup for first preseason game of the year

The Washington Capitals will take on the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5 PM, marking their first game of the preseason.
The Capitals will dress a group that combines a small number of veteran players with mostly prospects and bubble players.
The team will be led by Tom Wilson. Other high-profile players to get a jersey will be Lars Eller, Daniel Sprong, Connor McMichael, Dmitry Orlov, Martin Fehervary, and Vitek Vanecek.
Here is the Capitals’ full roster for the game per the team.
Forwards
10 SPRONG, Daniel
20 ELLER, Lars
21 HATHAWAY, Garnet
24 McMICHAEL, Connor
29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix
40 PILON, Garrett
43 WILSON, Tom
47 MALENSTYN, Beck
49 LEASON, Brett
64 PINHO, Brian
67 SUTTER, Riley
73 SHEARY, Conor
89 KESSY, Kale
91 SNIVELY, Joe
Defensemen
2 SCHULTZ, Justin
6 KEMPNY, Michal
9 ORLOV, Dmitry
25 McILRATH, Dylan
42 FEHERVARY, Martin
57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor
61 HAS, Martin
Goaltenders
1 COPLEY, Pheonix
41 VANECEK, Vitek
Puck drop will be at Capital One Arena at 5 PM.
A look ahead at who will suit up for tomorrow night’s #CapsBruins preseason opener. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ovAQptRSk5
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 25, 2021
