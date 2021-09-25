Capitals announce lineup for first preseason game of the year

The Washington Capitals will take on the Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5 PM, marking their first game of the preseason.

The Capitals will dress a group that combines a small number of veteran players with mostly prospects and bubble players.

The team will be led by Tom Wilson. Other high-profile players to get a jersey will be Lars Eller, Daniel Sprong, Connor McMichael, Dmitry Orlov, Martin Fehervary, and Vitek Vanecek.

Here is the Capitals’ full roster for the game per the team.

Forwards

10 SPRONG, Daniel

20 ELLER, Lars

21 HATHAWAY, Garnet

24 McMICHAEL, Connor

29 LAPIERRE, Hendrix

40 PILON, Garrett

43 WILSON, Tom

47 MALENSTYN, Beck

49 LEASON, Brett

64 PINHO, Brian

67 SUTTER, Riley

73 SHEARY, Conor

89 KESSY, Kale

91 SNIVELY, Joe

Defensemen

2 SCHULTZ, Justin

6 KEMPNY, Michal

9 ORLOV, Dmitry

25 McILRATH, Dylan

42 FEHERVARY, Martin

57 van RIEMSDYK, Trevor

61 HAS, Martin

Goaltenders

1 COPLEY, Pheonix

41 VANECEK, Vitek

Puck drop will be at Capital One Arena at 5 PM.

A look ahead at who will suit up for tomorrow night’s #CapsBruins preseason opener. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ovAQptRSk5 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 25, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB