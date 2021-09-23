John Carlson cracked his kneecap late last season

John Carlson was one of several stars injured late last season that hobbled the Capitals in the postseason. But unlike franchise-best center Nicklas Backstrom, who is week-to-week and still rehabbing a hip injury, Carlson is healthy for the start of Training Camp. His injury, however, was gnarly.

Carlson “cracked his kneecap” last season after blocking a shot in front of the net. The Norris Trophy finalist had surgery over the summer to clean things up. He fully practiced on Thursday.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson cracked a kneecap late last season and had surgery in the offseason. He’s back. pic.twitter.com/m2R3yaOBTI — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 23, 2021

Ouch!

John Carlson said he’s full go after having a bone chip surgically removed from his knee this summer. He said the injury happened when he was struck by a puck in front of the net. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 23, 2021

Carlson missed four of the final seven games of the regular season with what the team termed a lower-body injury. Carlson possibly got injured during an April 27 game against the New York Islanders, which was the final full game he played before missing time in the lineup.

Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin also suffered injuries towards the end of the year and missed time.

The hobbled Capitals lost in five games to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs – the third consecutive season they’ve been first-rounded since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

The 31-year-old rearguard is entering his 13th season in the NHL, all with the Capitals.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB