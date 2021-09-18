Alex Ovechkin ends 36th birthday party dancing up on stage at Lost Kings show

Alex Ovechkin received an outpouring of love on his birthday, Friday. The future Hall of Famer, who returned to the United States from Russia last week, turned 36-years-old.

Less than a week before the start of Capitals training camp, Ovechkin spent the day surrounded by his family — his wife, Nastya; and his two sons Sergei and Ilya, his friends, and his Capitals teammates. After a likely skate at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in the morning, Ovechkin first celebrated at home, blowing out candles of a birthday cake they got him.

Ovechkin, beaming from ear to ear, kissed his family before blowing out the candles.

Later in the night, Ovechkin drove to DC for a dinner with his friends and Capitals teammates, including Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov.

The night ended at Echostage — Ovechkin’s a huge fan of house music — where the group took in a show at Echostage by Lost Kings. Earlier this month, Echostage was voted the best club in the world.

The VIP Ovechkin got on stage and danced.

Later, an over-exuberent Ovechkin picked up one of the DJs and danced with him up on his shoulder.

Birthday Ovi is the best Ovi.

Hope you had a good one, big guy.