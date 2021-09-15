Washington Capitals announce rookie camp roster, reveal practices will be open to public

The Washington Capitals will officially return to the ice on Saturday, September 18. The team will hold a three-day rookie camp before giving way to the NHL’ers on Thursday, September 23.

Rookie camp will feature several of the team’s top prospects, as well as recent draft picks and several undrafted players.

Rookie camp will be highlighted by 2019 first-round pick Connor McMichael, who led the Hershey Bears in scoring last season. Other notable skaters include 2020 first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre and Aliaksei Protas, who spent most of last season in the KHL.

Arguably, the most notable part of the release is that practices will once again be open to the public, though you will have to wear a mask when you attend and players will have no interactions with fans.

First look at who will be attending this year's #ALLCAPS Rookie Camp. Festivities start this weekend, Sept. 18, at @MedStarIceplex and will be open to the public and free of charge. More Info: https://t.co/KgDWsSVxT4 pic.twitter.com/WIUarFSvKJ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 15, 2021

The Washington Capitals’ full release is below.

Washington Capitals 2021 Rookie Camp Guide

The Washington Capitals will host a 2021 Rookie Camp from Sept. 18-20 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The rookie camp will feature Capitals prospects who are under contract and recent Capitals’ draft picks who have not been signed yet. In addition, several undrafted and free agent amateur players will be in attendance.

All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge. Fans attending Caps practices will be required to comply with all applicable regulations and recommendations issued by the Arlington County health authorities. Fans will be required to wear masks for all Capitals practices at MedStar Capitals Iceplex regardless of vaccination status. In addition, per the current NHL and NHLPA protocols, players will not be permitted to participate in interactions with fans, including handshakes, photographs and autographs. For the latest information on Arlington County guidelines, visit https://www.arlingtonva.us/covid-19/.

A total of 20 players (10 forwards, eight defensemen, two goaltenders) are scheduled to take part in this year’s rookie camp, including 13 Caps draft picks. Hershey Bears head coach Scott Allen and his coaching staff will oversee this year’s camp.

The Capitals will officially open their 2021 Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 23 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. Additional information on media availability and in-person access will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 22 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date.

CAPITALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 18

1 p.m.: Goalies on ice (Capitals rink)

1:20 p.m.: All players on ice (Capitals rink)

Post-practice.: Media availability

Sunday, Sept. 19

10:10 a.m.: Goalies on ice (Capitals rink)

10:30 a.m.: All players on ice (Capitals rink)

Post-practice: Media availability

Monday, Sept. 20

1 p.m.: Goalies on ice (Capitals rink)

1:15 p.m.: All players on ice (Capitals rink)

Post-practice: Media availability

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Day Off

Wednesday, Sept. 22

NHL players physicals/testing- no media availability

Thursday, Sept. 23

2021 Caps Media Day, MedStar Capitals Iceplex

*All practice times and media availability sessions are approximate and subject to change.