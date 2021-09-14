Tom Wilson returns to DC, takes the ice for Capitals informal skate

Tom Wilson is the latest Capitals player back in the area after road-tripping back to DC.

Wilson could be seen laughing and skating in a video posted by the Capitals on Tuesday.

Other Capitals players spotted in the video include Daniel Sprong, Anthony Mantha, TJ Oshie, Lars Eller, a very smiley Nic Dowd, Michal Kempny, John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov (quarantine over), Ilya Samsonov, and Vitek Vanecek. The most notable player still not back yet appears to be Nicklas Backstrom.

As for Wilson, he left his native Toronto over the weekend, driving back to the area with his pup Halle.

Meanwhile, Daniel Sprong flew from over the border after training overseas with Backstrom’s trainer Andreas Öhgren.

Capitals training camp opens on September 18, beginning with a nearly week-long rookie camp. On September 22, Capitals veterans report.

Screenshot: @Capitals