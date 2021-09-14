Capitals and Audacy reach agreement to keep airing radio broadcasts of games on 106.7 The Fan

The Washington Capitals will remain on 106.7 The Fan for the 2021-22 season.

Tuesday, the team and Audacy, announced that they extended their broadcast partnership for another year. 106.7 The Fan will serve as the flagship station for the Capitals and carry pre- and postgame shows.

Play-by-play man John Walton will return for his 11th season while Ken Sabourin will serve his 19th season as analyst.

Ben Raby will host the pregame and postgame shows.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals: