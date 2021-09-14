Capitals and Audacy reach agreement to keep airing radio broadcasts of games on 106.7 The Fan

The Washington Capitals will remain on 106.7 The Fan for the 2021-22 season.
Tuesday, the team and Audacy, announced that they extended their broadcast partnership for another year. 106.7 The Fan will serve as the flagship station for the Capitals and carry pre- and postgame shows.
Play-by-play man John Walton will return for his 11th season while Ken Sabourin will serve his 19th season as analyst.
Ben Raby will host the pregame and postgame shows.
Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:
Capitals and Audacy Extend Broadcast Partnership
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have reached an agreement to air broadcasts of their games on Audacy’s 106.7 The Fan (WJFK-FM) and Hubbard Radio (WFED 1500), Monumental Sports & Entertainment chief marketing officer Hunter Lochmann announced today. 106.7 The Fan will serve as the flagship station for the Capitals, carrying Capitals games plus pre- and postgame shows. WFED 1500 AM will serve as the AM destination for the team.
“We are excited to extend our partnership with Audacy and 106.7 The Fan,” said Lochmann. “The Capitals are proud to be a part of the station’s powerful lineup of local sports talk and look forward to this partnership continuing to provide our fans with great access to our team.”
The Capitals Radio Network will provide live audio of every game this season. 106.7 The Fan, one of the region’s strongest radio signals, will again serve as the flagship station, with WFED 1500 AM and Caps Radio 24/7, the team’s 24-hour streaming audio channel, continuing as AM and online homes of the Capitals Radio Network, respectively. The Capitals Radio Network includes 14 different stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Play-by-play announcer John Walton will return for his 11th season calling the action, while former Capital Ken Sabourin enters his 19th season as analyst.
Capitals Radio Network coverage will include 15 minutes of pregame and 30 minutes of postgame coverage, highlighted by player interviews and live audio of head coach Peter Laviolette’s postgame press conference. The pregame and postgame shows will be hosted by Ben Raby.
“We’re pleased to once again serve as the flagship radio station of the Capitals Radio Network,” said Ivy Savoy-Smith, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Washington D.C. “We look forward to another season of delivering must-hear calls of the action and providing can’t-miss coverage to the team’s biggest fans.”
Caps Radio 24/7 begins extended gameday coverage three hours before every game with Caps GameDay, and also airs Caps This Morning, a show dedicated to team coverage weekday mornings from 9:00-noon. The team’s official digital audio channel also streams live game audio of select Hershey Bears and South Carolina Stingrays games. Caps Radio 24/7 can be accessed, free of charge, via the Caps Mobile App radio button, the TuneIn radio app and online at CapsRadio247.com.
