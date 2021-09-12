The flooding from Hurricane Ida was so bad that Bruce Boudreau had fish swimming in his backyard

A week before training camp opened for the Hershey Cubs, Tropical Storm Ida rolled through Pennsylvania and dumped up to eight inches of rain across the state.

The flooding was so bad that Cubs owner and former Capitals head coach Bruce Boudreau had fish swimming in his backyard.

Boudreau is back in the area after founding the Cubs — a junior hockey team in the USPHL — that helps develop 17 to 20-year-old hockey players. His son Brady is a minority owner and an associate coach of the team.

Crystal Boudreau shared the fish photo with RMNB. The fish made its way into their yard the day after the storm passed through.

“That fish was in our backyard which is the second hole of a golf club,” she said. “It was a true river during the storm. Fast-moving, two to three feet deep in our back yard. We actually had rapids I have on video. The next day as I walked the dog I saw this fish! It was big and the water had receded enough that it had no way of getting back to the creek. I think it probably came through a storm drain when they were so full.”

Crystal found the fish while walking the couple’s dog Dixie outside.

Pennsylvania officials said that thousands of water rescues were made during the storm and hundreds of roads were washed out. About 90 minutes south of Hershey, the founding home of RMNB, Frederick, MD, saw some of the worst flooding in the state. The Monocacy River, which is usually 3-5 ft deep, crested to a high of 22.1 ft.

Ida just added to the chaos ahead of the Cubs’ first official week of skating as an organization. On Wednesday, September 8, the team took to Hersheypark Arena for its first day of training camp. Bruce Boudreau lead practice along with former Hershey Bears captain Garrett Mitchell.

The Hershey Cubs kicked off training camp today with their first practice of the season. The players did great today as owner Bruce Boudreau led practice for the first day with assistance from former bear Garrett Mitchell. #hersheycubs #usphl #dankshow #trainingcamp pic.twitter.com/4RtUnM5azx — Hershey Cubs Hockey Club (@HersheyCubs) September 8, 2021

The Cubs’ first game will be on September 24 against the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Junior Knights. The next night they will host their home opener against WBS. The Cubs will play 44 games this season. Here’s the full schedule. You can buy Cubs’ merch here.