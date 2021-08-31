The Seattle Kraken will be wearing an inaugural season jersey patch. It’s awesome.

The Seattle Kraken have a creative team name and incredible branding. From its logos (monster ‘S’ logo/Space needle shoulder patch) to its color palette, the team’s identity is memorable and perfectly captures the area.

The team’s inaugural season jersey patch is no different. On Monday, the design leaked on social media after the team uploaded the full jersey design on its fan club The Depths.

The inaugural season patch for the @SeattleKraken, as shown on the jersey presale section of The Depths 🦑⚓🏒 pic.twitter.com/Pb6vBXtsef — Paul Buxton 🦑🦈🏒 (@paulbux) August 31, 2021

The patch features the type Inaugural 2021-22 season at the top. Seattle’s logo, which plays off its nickname, is placed underneath the Pacific Ocean with a snow-capped Mount Rainer in the background. Not only does the design play off the geographical features of the state, but it is also a natural extension of the first video the team released in July, announcing its name.

07.23.2020 – 9:00am PT The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 23, 2020

The inaugural patch is more elaborate than the one the Vegas Golden Knights rocked during the 2017-18 season. VGK repeated the crest logo and featured tiny golden banners.

Seattle Kraken jerseys will first be available to the public on September 15.

rt if you can’t wait for our jerseys to drop on september 15th! pic.twitter.com/QiY08JESjs — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) August 2, 2021

RMNB will post the links when they’re live.