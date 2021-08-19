Washington Nationals World Series champion belts will be available for purchase in 2022 after WWE and MLB announce partnership

Triple H sends out WWE belts to the champions of major sports leagues across the globe every year. In 2018, the Washington Capitals got the strap after beating the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final, and Devante Smith-Pelly rocked it throughout the team’s championship celebration. A year later, the Washington Nationals got the belt from Haitch after defeating the Houston Astros in the 2019 World Series.

What once was a kind gesture and free cross-branding opportunity has now become a major business deal. Thursday, the MLB and WWE announced that they had come to a multi-year agreement where replica WWE championship belts with MLB logo side plates will be available for purchase.

.@MLB and WWE announced today a multi-year partnership to create MLB-inspired #WWEChampionship replica titles, coming to stores in 2022! For more 👉 https://t.co/1G4Gg4boVl pic.twitter.com/1Xpx024sEt — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2021

From the WWE press release:

[The] MLB-inspired WWE Championship replica titles and accessories (will feature) the logos of all 30 MLB Clubs from around North America. The new line of merchandise launches in 2022, marking the first time these items have been available for fans. This is the first official licensing agreement for WWE Championship replica titles between WWE and one of the major U.S. sports leagues. As part of the agreement, MLB and WWE will collaborate to design and manufacture team-branded replica titles as well as replica titles that celebrate some of the league’s Jewel Events such as the World Series, All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. Additionally, the two sides will create custom side plates and unique Lucha Libre masks.

Max Scherzer had the most fun with the belt during the Nationals’ celebration. The former Nationals’ ace got on top of one of the team’s double-decker buses and held up the world title for everyone to see, slinging beer into the crowd.

The moment, which was one of the most memorable of the Nationals’ parade, spawned a popular bobblehead that sold out quickly.

Scherzer guzzles beer, throws it to crowd & holds up the WWE title belt. …After winning the World Series LEGEND Video by @TheEventsDC pic.twitter.com/laYcabLq2q — Navy Yard Nats (@NavyYardNats) November 2, 2019

Capitals fans hoping to land an official WWE championship belt with the team’s wordmark as side plates will need to wait. The WWE’s agreement is only with the MLB, as of now. The NHL does offer these championship belts celebrating the Lightning and Blues’ recent Cup wins made by Phenom Gallery.

RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.