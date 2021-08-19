Jack Eichel is grumpy

Jack Eichel posted a cryptic tweet on Thursday afternoon.
The superstar’s message had only a single character: an emoji.
😒
— Jack Eichel (@jackeichel) August 19, 2021
The DRAMAAAA.
According to Emojipedia, it’s the Unamused Face. Per the site:
A yellow face with slightly raised eyebrows, a frown, and eyes looking to the side. May convey a variety of negative emotions, including irritation, displeasure, grumpiness, and skepticism, as if giving the side-eye.
So what could be making Jack feeling so blue? Here are a few ideas.
Jack’s tweet comes days after New York Rangers podcasters dropped thousands of dollars for a billboard next to KeyBank Arena which reads #FREEJACK and nearly a month after Eichel’s representation ripped the Sabres for not moving the forward yet.
Jack Eichel’s agents issue the following statement: pic.twitter.com/tiPXShdchz
— John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) July 31, 2021
Do you think Jack will be moved anytime soon?
