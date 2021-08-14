Happy sixth birthday to simply sensational hockey pup, Blake Ovechkin

The Ovechkin family has two important birthdays to celebrate this week.

On Wednesday, August 18, Sergei Ovechkin turns three. But today, four days prior, the family’s endlessly energetic dog, Blake Ovechkin, celebrated his sixth birthday.

And yes, I can confirm he got a very special dog treat.

After being just distracted enough to forget that Mom put a birthday hat on him, Blake posed for a photo and then chowed down on his cake.

“Dietary dog cake,” Nastya wrote in her Instagram video as translated by Google Translate.

Earlier in the week, Gus, an Ovechkin family friend, took Blake out to the soccer pitch where the black lab made an incredible stop on a penalty shot.

Over the years, Blake has shown off his athletic ability and his love of hockey, which obviously he got from Dad.

He’s even gone on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex to hunt down pucks.

He also loves fetching tennis balls rifled into the yard via hockey stick.

Happy Birthday, Blake! You are such a good doggo.