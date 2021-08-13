NHL reportedly issues memo with vaccination requirements for teams

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the NHL sent out a memo to its teams updating its vaccine requirements.

Basically, everyone with or around players have to get jabbed.

NHL sent a memo updating vaccination requirements to its teams: "Any person whose job, role, position or access entails or entitles them to have personal interactions (within 12 feet) with Club Hockey Operations personnel (including Players) are required to be Fully Vaccinated." — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 13, 2021

There are some limited exceptions — such as valet parking attendants. NHL/NHLPA protocols for players are not yet completed. (2/2) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 13, 2021

As Friedman reports, protocols for players have not yet been figured out.

The news follows a public announcement the San Jose Sharks made on Thursday, which follows along the same lines.

Per Sharks, regarding COVID vaccinations: "Sharks Sports & Entertainment (SSE) has instituted a mandatory vaccination requirement for all full and part-time employees, including arena event staff for all SAP Center events. Currently, all ticket buyers are required… — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) August 12, 2021

…additional safety measures at SAP Center events, in conjunction with local and state health directives." — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) August 12, 2021

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets became the first NHL team to require fans to be fully vaccinated and show proof to be able to attend games.