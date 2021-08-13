Home / News / NHL reportedly issues memo with vaccination requirements for teams

By Ian Oland

August 13, 2021 5:24 pm

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that the NHL sent out a memo to its teams updating its vaccine requirements.

Basically, everyone with or around players have to get jabbed.

As Friedman reports, protocols for players have not yet been figured out.

The news follows a public announcement the San Jose Sharks made on Thursday, which follows along the same lines.

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets became the first NHL team to require fans to be fully vaccinated and show proof to be able to attend games.

