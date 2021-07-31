NHL to investigate allegation that Evander Kane is Pete Rose-ing it

Some scandalous news for your Saturday evening: San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane is under investigation by the NHL for allegedly gambling on games in which he has played.

The allegations come from a source close to Kane who says the player deliberately lost games in collusion with bookkeepers.

The allegations were made via Instagram stories by Kane’s wife Anna.

A transcript:

How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games with bookies to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this. Can someone ask Gary Bettman how they can let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?

Mrs. Kane’s Instagram account appears to be genuine.

Any accusation of game-fixing is very serious to a league quickly expanding its gambling partnerships.

The league has released this statement:

The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time.

And the Sharks their own:

The Sharks have been in contact today with the (NHL) about the serious allegations made against Evander Kane. We support a full and transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values.

Betting on games in which one plays is not unprecedented in sports. Baseball legend Pete Rose has been effectively banned from the hall of fame for betting on his own games in the late eighties.