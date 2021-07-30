Alex Ovechkin selling ‘I’m Back DC!!!!!’ shirts to celebrate new contract with Capitals

Alex Ovechkin is celebrating his new five-year contract with the Washington Capitals with new merch. Thursday, Ovechkin released I’m Back DC!!! shirts in his online Nike Store.

You can view all the available items here.

The shirt plays off the image Ovechkin published on social media to announce his own deal, which appears inspired by Michael Jordan’s iconic I’m Back statement from 1995. Jordan is one of Ovechkin’s favorite athletes. There are five exclamation points to represent every year in his contract.

Ovechkin’s personal store has dozens of items emblazoned with his number eight Nike shield including sweatsuits, hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, polo shirts, and these very red epic pants.

Headline photo: Ovechkin Store