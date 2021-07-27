Home / News / Vegas dumps Marc-Andre Fleury, who found out from Twitter and now he might retire (gather ’round, sickos)

By Peter Hassett

July 27, 2021 12:37 pm

Perhaps our last-ever excuse to use the sword picture: Vegas has traded Vezina-winning goalie and team institution Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In exchange for Fleury, Chicago sends Vegas absolutely nothing (okay virtually nothing). It’s a blatant salary dump, and oh yeah MAF found out via Twitter, and now he’s probably gonna retire.

Dreger broke the news on Twitter:

Which is reportedly also where Fleury learned about it:

So Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon evidently did not call Fleury to break the news directly. This is the same GM who had reportedly been trying to move Fleury — who I emphasize won the Vezina Trophy for best goaltender in the league — since October.

So Marc-Andre Fleury of the reviled Chicago Blackhawks, eh? Not so fast. ELF has detected enough rumbling that it qualifies as wormsign.

Fleury has been a dependable source of drama in recent years, especially since the Knights acquired Robin Lehner. Here’s that infamous pic one last time.

RIP to the end of an era.

