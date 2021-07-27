Vegas dumps Marc-Andre Fleury, who found out from Twitter and now he might retire (gather ’round, sickos)

Perhaps our last-ever excuse to use the sword picture: Vegas has traded Vezina-winning goalie and team institution Marc-Andre Fleury to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In exchange for Fleury, Chicago sends Vegas absolutely nothing (okay virtually nothing). It’s a blatant salary dump, and oh yeah MAF found out via Twitter, and now he’s probably gonna retire.

Dreger broke the news on Twitter:

Fleury to Chicago. No salary retained. Nothing going back to Vegas. https://t.co/b7WmfygeZG — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 27, 2021

Which is reportedly also where Fleury learned about it:

A source close to Marc-Andre Fleury says that the trade is done, and that the Vezina Trophy winner found out through Twitter. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) July 27, 2021

So Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon evidently did not call Fleury to break the news directly. This is the same GM who had reportedly been trying to move Fleury — who I emphasize won the Vezina Trophy for best goaltender in the league — since October.

So Marc-Andre Fleury of the reviled Chicago Blackhawks, eh? Not so fast. ELF has detected enough rumbling that it qualifies as wormsign.

One thing to watch here: there were rumblings Marc-Andre Fleury might choose to retire if traded from Vegas — for family reasons. Not certain how it will all play out. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 27, 2021

Fleury has been a dependable source of drama in recent years, especially since the Knights acquired Robin Lehner. Here’s that infamous pic one last time.

RIP to the end of an era.