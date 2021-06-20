Sickos gather round: the Vegas Golden Knights have goalie drama

Your preferred hockey team has probably already been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still participate. Let’s all be sickos about the goalie drama with the Vegas Golden Knights.

After Marc-Andre Fleury‘s mondo goof-up in Game Three, it looks like Robin Lehner will start Game Four tonight.

Here’s how MAF blew Game Three:

Up one goal late in the third, Fleury misplayed the puck behind his net, allowing Josh Anderson the easiest and most important goal of his career. The Habs won in overtime.

If you’re keeping score, this is indeed worse than the Samsonov-Schultz beefage bonanza in Game Three of the Boston-Washington series. MAF’s colossal boner was solo, it happed to a superstar player, and it happened in later round of the ‘loffs. Q.E.D. It’s worse.

At morning skate on Sunday, Fleury appeared to have taken his gargantuan fart-up in stride, replaying the events successfully.

Fleury re-did his misplay from Game 3 in practice this morning, then celebrated. 😅 pic.twitter.com/IdPkDUT6rH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 20, 2021

But having a positive mental attitude after his mega beans does guarantee a better performance tonight. After allowing three goals in three consecutive games (.911 all-situation save percentage), it looks like the Knights will tap Robin Lehner instead.

Lehner dans le filet du partant pic.twitter.com/Gmuc4zfJpH — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) June 20, 2021

I have no idea what this says, but people who can read French says it means Robin Lehner appears to be tonight’s starting goalie. Lehner has not started since Game One against Colorado, which he tweeted about, and which did not go well. He allowed seven goals on 37 shots. MAF returned to net for Game Two.

This is an eerie reprise of goalie drama from about one year ago. The Knights considered benching MAF for a playoff game, so Fleury’s agent shared this image of his player being impaled by a sword with the coach Pete DeBoer’s name on it.

I will never pass on an opportunity to reshare this image.

During his media availability, DeBoer declined to name his starting goalie. Game Four starts at 8 PM tonight. I cannot wait.

Headline photo: Sportsnet screenshots, NHL headshots, Sicko comic by Kartoonist Kelly