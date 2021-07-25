Nate Schmidt makes impossible catch, wins home-run derby in Vegas charity softball game

Last night was the Battle For Vegas, a charity softball game played by professional athletes to raise money for developmental disorders and autism causes. The game was well represented by Las Vegas athletes, with Raiders running back Marcus Allen captaining one team and Knights forward Reilly Smith captaining the other. But the highlight of the night and its biggest star was a player not from Vegas at all — at least not anymore.

Folks, it’s Nate Schmidt. Here comes a Schmidtuation Update.

At some point in the game — and I have no idea when because it was just a charity game — a batter for Team Marcus hit a would-be home run. But Schmidt dove over the fence to catch and hold onto the ball.

WE’D LIKE TO REPORT A ROBBERY FROM TEAM REILLY AT THE BATTLE FOR VEGAS 😵😵😵 pic.twitter.com/za7ugYxeMc — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 25, 2021

Who hit the almost home run? No idea! Charity game! We’re sure they’re heartbroken though.

Schmidt celebrated with authentic MLB-style hip jumps into Ryan Reaves and other teammates.

That wasn’t Schmidt’s first highlight. He had earlier won the home-run derby for Team Reilly…

Not Nate Schmidt coming back to Vegas and winning the home run derby for the @goldenknights 26-25 #raiders #vegasborn pic.twitter.com/gQxSo2A8AI — Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) July 25, 2021

… to rapturous applause…

Nate Schmidt walk off home run derby winner!! pic.twitter.com/8ok6EqpisC — Joel Rihaly (@ionized4091) July 25, 2021

Schmidt being a ringer is no big surprise; he played baseball growing up.

But Schmidt’s appearance at the game was a bit unexpected. Vegas traded Schmidt to Vancouver last October. Schmidt had a down season with the struggling Canucks, and now reportedly would like to be traded elsewhere. Schmidt, 30, will earn just under $6 million a year through the 2024-25 season — though it seems likely Vancouver will have to retain some of that salary in an eventual trade.

Despite the love from the crowd, a return to Vegas doesn’t appear in the cards. Schmidt is, after all, selling his dune buggy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Schmidt (@nateschmidt88)

This has been your Schmidtuation Update.

