Home / News / Capitals select German center Haakon Hänelt in fifth round of 2021 NHL Draft

Capitals select German center Haakon Hänelt in fifth round of 2021 NHL Draft

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

July 24, 2021 4:28 pm

The Washington Capitals selected German center Haakon Hänelt with the 151st pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Hanelt plays for Eisbären Berlin of the DEL, the highest level of play in professional German ice hockey.

Hänelt is the first German player the Capitals have drafted since Philipp Grubauer in 2010.

Hänelt who just turned 18-years-old last month is a very interesting prospect that not a lot of scouts have a ton of film on and he has been rising in this class lately. That’s a prospect you want to take a flyer on in a draft like this.

He played last season against men in the DEL, recording one goal in 22 games.

He is a six-foot, 194-pound center that was the 56th ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Highlights

Headline photo by KP8

, ,