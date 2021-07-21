A red herring? Leaked Expansion Draft video shows Seattle Kraken selecting Alex Kerfoot via fish toss.

Who the Seattle Kraken select in Wednesday night’s Expansion Draft is a deep-sea mystery, but social media, as it is wont to do, is doing its best to ruin the surprise.
Tuesday, Hockey Twitter submerged into chaos when a leaked video showed the NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes announcing one of the Kraken’s picks, Alexander Kerfoot of the Toronto Maple Leafs, after catching a giant fish in Pike Place Market.
LETS FUCKINGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/aU04B2OXZV
— 🎱 (@Ieafsfan) July 20, 2021
“The Seattle Kraken select from the Toronto Maple Leafs…” Weekes teases.
“Forward Alexander Kerfoot!” says the fish catcher.
While the video is ridiculous, it does sync what is publicly-known about the draft. The NHL recently announced that this was how they were going to unveil Seattle’s roster.
“We’re going to use the fish [to reveal a selection],” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said to NHL.com. “We’re going to be creative.”
Meanwhile, Seattle was quick to claim (like when RMNB blogged that their name was going to be the Kraken) that the drafting of Kerfoot was not oh-fish-ial. Not a shore thing.
not shown: 5+ other takes the NHL filmed in preparation for tomorrow’s big event. 🙃#keepguessing 😘
— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 20, 2021
That was backed up by another leaked video that showed the Kraken selecting fellow Leaf, Jared McCann.
Things Leafs fans didn’t show you: ESPN also rehearsed #SeaKraken taking Jared McCann (presumably among a few other candidates) and not just Alex Kerfoot. #LeafsForever
Submitted by kj_russell1 on Insta https://t.co/JN0BByl4eY pic.twitter.com/jwjjWVz1m3
— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) July 21, 2021
The Kraken had until 10 AM on Wednesday to turn in their picks to the NHL, meaning they had plenty of oppor-tuna-ties to change their picks on Tuesday.
Tonight’s draft will air on ESPN at 8 PM (ET), 5 PM Paci-fish time.
Screenshot courtesy of @Ieafsfan
