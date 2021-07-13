Report: Capitals believed to have interest in acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko

Last week, The Athletic reported that St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko had asked to be traded.

Now it’s coming more in to focus who’s interested in the five-time 30-goal scorer. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Jim Thomas, the Washington Capitals are one of the teams kicking the tires on the Russian superstar.

Thomas reported the information in an analysis piece about the Blues’ offseason plans:

At this point, Tarasenko is thought to be drawing interest from Boston, the New York Rangers and Washington — with the New York Islanders also on the radar.

If the Capitals are indeed looking to land Tarasenko, it will take some juggling. The team has $9.49 million of cap space available headed into next season with Alex Ovechkin, an unrestricted free agent likely due a raise from his $9.5 million salary, and Ilya Samsonov as their major targets to re-sign. Multiple reports from major NHL insiders have suggested the Capitals would explore trading Evgeny Kuznetsov over the offseason after becoming tired of the center’s antics. If the Capitals dealt Kuzy, it would open up nearly $8 million in cap space. The team will also be freed up of one player’s salary after the Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft.

After winning the 2019 Stanley Cup, Tarasenko has undergone three consecutive shoulder surgeries. The right wing has played in only 34 of a possible 127 games over the last two seasons, scoring seven times.

Tarasenko, 29, has two years remaining in an eight-year, $60 million deal he originally signed with the Blues in 2015. While Tarasenko has a full no-trade clause, The Athletic reported that he has given the Blues a list of 10 teams he would approve a deal to. Tarasenko’s cap hit, per Cap Friendly, is $7.5 million. Next season he makes $9.5 million in base salary.