Edmonton Oilers trading for Duncan Keith, Blackhawks will retain no salary

By Ian Oland

July 12, 2021 4:26 pm

After weeks of rumors, defenseman Duncan Keith is headed to Edmonton.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the Edmonton Oilers sent defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round pick for Ducan Keith and Tim Soderlund. Keith, who was named one the “100 Greatest NHL Players” in history, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, and a four-time All-Star.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of the deal is that the Blackhawks will retain none of Keith’s remaining salary.

The soon-to-be 38-year-old rearguard has two years remaining on a 13-year, $72 million contract he originally signed in 2009. Keith’s cap hit is $5.538 million, but he is only owed $3.6 million over the next two seasons due to how his deal was structured.

The trade will allow Keith to be closer to his son.

It’ll also allow the Blackhawks to upgrade their backline and perhaps go after Seth Jones.

The Oilers, who were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Winnipeg Jets, are not getting the Keith of yore. Analytics suggest Keith is now a net negative on the ice, making offense four percent worse and defense 12 percent worse.

Perhaps Oilers GM Ken Holland believes that bringing in a Stanley Cup champion who Plays The Right Way is worth the cost to try and get the team over the hump.

