Open thread: Canadiens vs Lightning, Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final

This is your open thread to discuss Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens.
The Lightning are looking to close the series out again after falling in overtime to the Habs in Game Four. Tampa is trying to become the ninth team in NHL history to repeat as champions and the first since the 2016 and 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins.
Shea Weber makes a new fan
That's one way to make a fan. 😉 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/AXrTdABM1g
— NHL (@NHL) July 8, 2021
HOF’er Dave Andreychuk gets the boys going
Dave Andreychuk chugged his beer on the jumbotron ahead of puck drop in Tampa. 😂
📽️: @jayRecher | #ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2Ur98IPFpZ
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2021
Ross Colton gives the Bolts the lead.
LIGHTNING STRIKE FIRST ⚡️🚨
Ross Colton right in front! #ItsOn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8moRoyzvQx
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 8, 2021
Tampa is 20 minutes away from raising the Stanley Cup again.
We’ll be updating this post throughout the night with updates.
