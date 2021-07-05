Incredibly, every Stanley Cup Final since 1980 has featured at least one of Jaromir Jagr’s former teammates

Jaromir Jagr spent 24 years in the NHL and played for nine different teams. According to NHL Europe, Jagr’s seemingly never-ending career has given the Czech superstar an obscure, Kevin Bacon-esque streak that continues to this day.

According to the NHL, the Stanley Cup Final has featured at least one of Jaromir Jagr’s teammates since 1980 – a 41-year streak.

Jagr first entered the NHL during the 1990-91 season as a mulleted 18-year-old with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He left the NHL 28 years later after playing the 2017-18 season with the Calgary Flames at age 45. Inbetween, he played for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, and the Florida Panthers. His 1,733 games is the third most in NHL history.

Jagr’s former teammate in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final was Capitals’ forward Alex Chiasson. Jagr played 34 games with Chiasson and his Dallas Stars during the 2012-13 season – Chaser’s rookie year in the NHL.

Chiasson, who the Capitals signed to a PTO before training camp in 2017, played 16 games for Washington in the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs. Chaser’s only goal was one of the biggest in the team’s Cup run. Chiasson scored a first-period goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during Game Six of the teams’ second-round series.

Evgeny Kuznetsov would later score in overtime to give the Caps a 2-1 win and eliminate the Penguins.

While Chiasson did not play any games in the Stanley Cup Final, he did get his name on the Cup.

Chiasson left the Capitals after that year and has spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, where he most notably scored a career-high 22 goals in 2018-19.

Now here are photos of Chiasson holding up his finger in celebration because not only is he a Stanley Cup champion, he’s also an obscure piece of trivia.

