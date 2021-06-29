Vitek Vanecek finishes sixth in Calder Trophy voting after fantastic rookie season with Capitals

Vitek Vanecek’s breakout rookie season earned him votes in end-of-the-year voting for the Calder Trophy. Vanecek placed sixth, receiving three third-place votes, eight fourth-place votes, and 10 fifth-place votes for 49 total points. Vanecek finished third among rookie goaltenders, placing behind the Hurricanes’ Alex Nedeljkovic (third) and the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin (fifth).

The Capitals goaltender finished the season seventh overall in the NHL in wins and compiled a 21-10-4 record, a 2.69 goals against average, and a .908 save percentage. Vanecek got a bulk of the starts (36 of 56) after the presumptive starter Ilya Samsonov contracted coronavirus early in the season and backup Henrik Lundqvist had open-heart surgery in January due to a heart condition.

Vanecek was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month in January and opened the postseason as the team’s starter before getting hurt in Game One of the Capitals’ first round matchup against the Boston Bruins. Vanecek took advantage of the opportunity after spending the previous five seasons with the AHL Hershey Bears and ECHL South Caroline Stingrays,

Calder Trophy voting

Place Player Points (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th) 1. Kirill Kaprizov, MIN 997 (99-1-0-0-0) 2. Jason Robertson, DAL 689 (1-94-3-2-0) 3. Alex Nedeljkovic, CAR 386 (0-4-62-14-6) 4. Josh Norris, OTT 183 (0-0-13-29-31) 5. Igor Shesterkin, NYR 165 (0-0-13-29-13) 6. Vitek Vanecek, WSH 49 (0-0-3-8-10) 7. Ty Smith, NJD 25 (0-0-1-3-11) 8. Nils Hoglander, VAN 24 (0-0-1-4-7) 9. Tim Stützle, OTT 18 (0-0-2-2-2) 10. Yegor Sharangovich, NJD 17 (0-1-0-1-7) 11. Pius Suter, CHI 12 (0-0-1-2-1) 12. K’Andre Miller, NYR 8 (0-0-0-2-2) 13. Kevin Lankinen, CHI 7 (0-0-0-2-1) 14. Eeli Tolvanen, NSH 6 (0-0-1-0-1) t-15. Kaapo Kahkonen, MIN 4 (0-0-0-1-1) Ilya Sorokin, NYI 4 (0-0-0-1-1) 17. Artem Zub, OTT 3 (0-0-0-0-3) t-18. Mikey Anderson, LAK 1 (0-0-0-0-1) Brandon Hagel, CHI 1 (0-0-0-0-1) Zach Whitecloud, VGK 1 (0-0-0-0-1)

Kirill Kaprizov walked away with the award after scoring 27 goals and tallying 51 points — the most among NHL rookies. Kaprizov received 99 of 100 first-place votes. Stars forward Jason Robertson finished a distant second after posting 17 goals and tallying 45 points in 51 games.

Here’s the NHL’s press release announcing Kaprizon’s Calder Trophy win.

Vancek also finished third overall among goaltenders in All-Rookie team voting after receiving six votes overall. The Hurricanes’ Alex Nedeljkovic was voted the league’s best rookie goalie after receiving 78 of 99 votes.

All-Rookie Team voting

Rank Goaltenders Points 1. ALEX NEDELJKOVIC, CAR 78 2. Igor Shesterkin, NYR 15 3. Vitek Vanecek, WSH 6 4. Kevin Lankinen, CHI 1

Rank Defensemen Points 1. TY SMITH, NJD 91 2. K’ANDRE MILLER, NYR 74 3. Artem Zub, OTT 18 4. Mikey Anderson, LAK 7 5. Zach Whitecloud, LVG 6 6. Alexander Romanov, MTL 3 7. Jakub Zboril, BOS 1

Rank Forwards Points 1. KIRILL KAPRIZOV, MIN 100 2. JASON ROBERTSON, DAL 99 3. JOSH NORRIS, OTT 81 4. Nils Hoglander, VAN 7 5. Yegor Sharangovich, NJD 6 6. Tim Stützle, OTT 4 t-7. Pius Suter, CHI 1 t-7. Eeli Tolvanen, NSH 1 t-7. Oliver Wahlstrom, NYI 1

