Michal Kempny helps rebuild ravaged Czech hometown after devastating EF-3 tornado

Michal Kempny is helping clean up the South Moravia area after an EF-3 tornado ravaged several Czech villages, including his hometown of Hodonín, on Thursday night. The tornado, which had winds of at least 136 mph (219km/h) per the BBC, left five people dead and more than 150 others injured.

“I still can’t believe what kind of a catastrophe struck the south of Moravia yesterday,” Kempny said on Instagram according to a translation by RMNB’s Alexandra Petáková. “The region I hail from and where I love to return. Today’s return is different and personal. Assessing the current situation gives me chills. I am very grateful that my family and closest people are alright and safe, but on the other hand, I know many families were not that lucky and that makes me feel sad. Stay strong south Moravia! We will get through this! #Lužice”

Kempny documented the devastation on his Instagram and it’s stunning.

Saturday, during his second day of clean up, Kempny’s fiancee Nicola snapped a photo of Michal up on a ladder trying to fix up a damaged home. “Proud of you,” she wrote in her Instagram Story.

Videos of the tornado are terrifying.

Neuvěřitelně autentické video z Lužic. Naší hlídce ho dnes přinesl jeden z místních obyvatel s opravdu pevnými nervy 🙉. Díky za něj, Radovane, jste statečný muž! 👍 pic.twitter.com/VJAd5gPli4 — Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) June 25, 2021

Hail stones, the size of tennis balls, were reported. The tornado followed a 15-mile path of road from Breclav to Hodonín leveling homes and trees in its path. Nearly 1000 homes were destroyed or damaged.

“It’s living hell,” South Moravia regional governor Jan Grolich said according to the BBC.

Kempný was born in Hodonín, which is located in the southwest edge of the Czech Republic near the border of Austria and Slovakia.

The defenseman played youth hockey with SHK Hodonin. He brought the Stanley Cup to the town during his day with the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Headline photos courtesy of @michalkempny and @m.a.r.m.e.l.a.d.a/Instagram