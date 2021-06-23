Andre Burakovsky is back in DC and on an electric scooter

Andre Burakovsky, who won a Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018, is back in his old stomping grounds.

Wednesday, the Swedish forward took to his Instagram Story to share a photo and video from touring the National Mall with his girlfriend and “my love” Johanna.

The two lovebirds hopped on an electric scooter together and kept it safe, unlike Burakovsky did in 2015 when he drag raced a car during a sight-seeing trip with Nicklas Backstrom, Marcus Johansson, and Brooks Laich on a segway.

Burakovsky is several weeks removed from losing in the second round of the playoffs with the Colorado Avalanche where he continued his clutch goal-scoring in potential elimination games. During the regular season, the Capitals’ 2013 first-round pick scored 19 goals and tallied 44 points in 53 games. Since being traded by Brian MacLellan in the summer of 2019, Burakovsky has set career highs in goals (20) and points (45) while frequently skating on the Avalanche’s first line.

We’ll keep you updated if there are any more sightings of Burkie in DC – perhaps with a former roommate?

