Andre Burakovsky is one of the most clutch players in the NHL history when facing elimination in the playoffs

Andre Burakovsky and his Colorado Avalanche were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Six on Thursday. Burakovsky, however, did his best to keep the Avs alive and continued his run of clutch performances that stretch back to his days in Washington.

Burakovsky scored his tenth career goal when facing elimination in a playoff game.

Burakovsky found paydirt late in the second period to tie the game 3-3. The Swedish forward skated to the top of the right circle and unleashed a wrist shot in stride which easily eluded Marc-Andre Fleury.

Burakovsky ties it right back up, 3-3 in the 2nd period! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/trBngwwVcZ — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) June 11, 2021

Vegas would score three unanswered goals to win the game 6-3 and send Colorado packing.

For Burakovsky, his 10 goals in potential elimination games are now second among all active players. He trails only [eyes bulge out of head] Alex Ovechkin (13) and is tied with Corey Perry (10).

Andre Burakovsky’s nine goals when facing elimination trail only Alex Ovechkin (13), Corey Perry (10) & Chris Kreider (10) for the most among active NHL players. #NHLStats #StanleyCup 📺: Game 6, COL vs. VGK at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN, SN, TVAS, CBC pic.twitter.com/iAXproRPsQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 10, 2021

Burakovsky’s 0.71 goals per game in potential elimination games places him third in NHL history. The two players he trails? Only two of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history: Maurice “Rocket” Richard (0.88 gpg) and Pavel Bure (0.80 gpg).

Sportsnet also showed Burky some love when he scored: pic.twitter.com/wWKivtpKfc — Hana (@HanaMelJ) June 11, 2021

Two of Burakovsky’s most clutch performances in his career came while playing for Washington. During the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run in 2018, Burakovsky scored twice in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Final to send Washington to the championship series.

A year before, Burakovsky scored twice against the Penguins to force a Game Seven in the Capitals-Penguins second-round series.

Burakovsky, after not getting enough playing time in Washington, eventually requested a trade and was dealt to the Avalanche for picks. Since then, he’s set career highs in goals and points and looks on the verge of potentially winning another Stanley Cup with a very talented Avalanche team.