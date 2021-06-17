NHL players vote Alex Ovechkin to have best shot, Nicklas Backstrom best passer

The NHLPA released its annual season-ending player poll on Thursday and several Washington Capitals stars fared well. 490 NHL players in total from all 31 teams were anonymously surveyed. The questions ranged from individual player skills, personal fashion, and possible changes to the game.

Alex Ovechkin was voted by players to have the best shot in the league, garnering nearly half the vote (48.95 percent). Ovechkin finished 20.17 percent higher than Auston Matthews who finished second. Meanwhile, Nicklas Backstrom was voted to be the league’s best passer (20.82 percent), narrowly edging out Patrick Kane by a half percentage point.

Capitals players fared well in other categories as well. Ovechkin, at least this season, was voted the NHL’s second-best goal-scorer, finishing behind this year’s Rocket Richard winner Auston Matthews.

Meanwhile, John Carlson was voted the fifth-best defenseman in the league, finishing behind Victor Hedman, Roman Josi, Cale Makar, and Drew Doughty (??).

Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist also placed for most fashionable despite not playing this season.

Here were the rest of the results (minus one category which I’ll write up in a second).

Other results

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB