There was a dog named Ovechkin in the 145th Westminster Dog Show. It won best of breed for Irish Setters.

There were a lot of good doggos that entered in the 145th Westminster Dog Show, but in our opinion, there was only one that we could qualify as simply sensational.

During Sunday night’s airing of the event, a beautiful Irish Setter named Ovechkin was introduced to the world.

OVECHKIN!! A rollicking personality is a trademark of the breed

Ovechkin also has a second hockey reference in its registration name: GCHG CH Erinfyr Winter Classic CGC. He is from White Post, Virginia – 70 miles west of Washington DC.

Ovechkin participated in the Sporting Group competition but did not place in the top four to advance to the best in show. Ovechkin and his handler, Jamie Lamphier, can be seen at the 47-second mark of the video at the top right.

The winner of that group was Jade, a German Shorthaired Pointer.

Look at Ovechkin’s game face though.

Earlier during the weekend, Ovechkin participated in a daytime competition at the Lyndhurst estate and won best in breed for Irish Setters. Jamie can be seen hugging Ovechkin as he was announced the winner.

According to the American Kennel Club, Irish Setters are “active, outgoing, sweet-natured” and they’re very large creatures, just like Ovechkin the hockey player. Males typically grow to be 27 inches and weigh 70 pounds.

“I campaigned this dog maybe two years on and off,” Jamie Lamphier said in an interview with Canine Chronicle TV in April. “He is my heart dog. So it’s just a little more special. I always thought he’d be the dog I’d win my first best in show on. And then in the last year, I was able to accomplish that. That was really amazing.

Ovechkin, who was born on December 22, 2014, is six-years-old. He won Best in Show at the Cypress Creek Kennel Club of Texas on November 8, 2020. A heart dog is a pup considered to have a one-of-a-kind relationship or bond with its owner.

“He’s always going to be by my side,” added Jamie. “He’s always going to be the truck dog that’s always there. I can’t imagine not having him with me.”

Wasabi, a three-year-old Pekingese, ultimately won the Westminster Dog Show’s Best in Show.