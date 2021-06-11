Tom Wilson is really strong, you guys 💪

Tom Wilson gave us all an invite to the gun show Friday via his personal Instagram.

Wilson, tarps on but most importantly sleeves off, posed with his foster pups whose tiny size paled in comparison to his massive biceps.

“Weekend crew ☀️,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson and his girlfriend Taylor Pischke first began fostering the two puppies early in the spring.

Halle, the couple’s adopted dog from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, took to her new furry friends quickly, showing off a lot of mom energy in the process.

As for the photo, many of Wilson’s followers were impressed by the thirst trap, including former roommate Michael Latta.

“Heavy flex,” Latta wrote.

Photo: @tomwilson