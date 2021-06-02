TJ Oshie nominated for NHL Fan Choice Award

TJ Oshie, fresh off his 2020 win for the NHL’s Best Pregame Ritual with Tom Wilson, has been nominated for another NHL Fan Choice Award.

This year, the Osh Babe is up for Locker Room Legend along with Vegas’s Marc-Andre Fleury, Carolina’s David Martinook, and Boston’s David Pastrnak.

There's always that one player… 😂 Which of these four beauties is getting your vote for Locker Room Legend? #NHLFanChoice Cast your ballot 👉 https://t.co/nyeIMquo6y pic.twitter.com/rZtglTDur6 — NHL (@NHL) May 27, 2021

The announcement video shows Oshie’s pregame rituals which include his, uh, award-winning butt taps, his long jump off the ice and down the runway to kiss a Stanley Cup banner, and his weird high fives with teammates. There’s also video of him doing his trademark beer chug through his jersey.

Resume speaks for itself. No question why @TJOshie77 is up for Locker Room Legend. 🤣 VOTE NOW ➡️ https://t.co/nyeIMquo6y pic.twitter.com/n0BpCIL20i — NHL (@NHL) May 31, 2021

None of this actually occurred in the locker room so I don’t know how it applies to the actual award, but, hey!, this is TJ we’re talking about so we’re all going to vote for him right now.

Congratulations on your nomination, TJ. We love how weird you are. Please never change. Just get weirder.

P.S. – Also, for your consideration: former Capital Nate Schmidt.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB