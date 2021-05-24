Alex Ovechkin to miss 2021 World Championship due to injury, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov set to join Team Russia

The hockey season is not over yet for Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov. The two Capitals, whose NHL season ended last night after being eliminated by the Boston Bruins, will join Team Russia for the 2021 World Championship being held in Minsk, Belarus, and Riga, Latvia, until June 6.
Alex Ovechkin, who missed seven games down the stretch of the regular season, will not participate “due to injury.”
Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov is ineligible to join the team due to a four-year ban for testing positive for cocaine in 2019.
In the IIHF story, Russia also announced it is adding sniper Vladimir Tarasenko to the team. Team Russia currently has 24 players on its roster (22 skaters, 2 goalies) and can add an additional four players.
Once the players Orlov, Samsonov, and Tarasenko arrive in Riga, they will quarantine for six days and be tested everyday before being allowed to join the team.
