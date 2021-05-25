Capitals will not allow Ilya Samsonov to play in World Championship

The official Hockey Russia Twitter announced this morning that the Washington Capitals have not approved Ilya Samsonov to join Team Russia at the 2021 World Championship.

Russia Hockey states that Samsonov was disappointed because he could not represent his country and he will rehab for two weeks in Washington.

«Вашингтон» не отпускает Самсонова на ЧМ по медицинским показателям. Илья расстроен, так как очень хотел приехать в сборную. Он пройдет двухнедельный курс реабилитации в «Кэпиталс». Дмитрий Орлов и Владимир Тарасенко прилетят в расположение сборной в Ригу 26 мая — Хоккей России (@russiahockey) May 25, 2021

The tweet, as translated by Google, states:

“Washington” does not let Samsonov go to the World Cup for medical reasons. Ilya is upset because he really wanted to come to the national team. He will undergo a two-week rehabilitation course at the Capitals. Dmitry Orlov and Vladimir Tarasenko will arrive at the location of the national team in Riga on May 26

KHL reporter Gillian Kemmerer added this English translation.

Update on Team Russia roster — Samsonov has not been cleared by Washington doctors to attend #IIHFWorlds. Tarasenko and Orlov will arrive in Riga tomorrow. https://t.co/C5vso4PdPg — Gillian Kemmerer (@gilliankemmerer) May 25, 2021

During the NHL season, Samsonov spent more than 30 days on the COVID protocol over two stretches of time. He missed the first two games of the Capitals’ first-round series against Boston. Samsonov will stay back in Washington and rehab with the Capitals trainers and staff.

Dmitry Orlov and Vladimir Tarasenko will arrive in Riga, Latvia tomorrow, where they will be required to quarantine for six days and be tested every day before being allowed to join the team.

With yesterday’s announcement, Team Russia was up to 24 players (22 skaters, 2 goalies) and were allowed to add up to four more. With the exclusion of Samsonov, the availability jumps to 5.

This story has been updated since publication.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB