Caps at Bruins, Game Four: Open thread

This is your open thread to discuss Game Four between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. The Bruins lead the series 2-1. Have at it below!

It’s a full lineup for the Capitals tonight.

Brad Marchand gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

The Caps go to the second intermission down only one despite the Bruins totally dominating the game.

Huge third period coming up here.

After two periods, the Bruins lead the Capitals 1-0. Shots on goal are 23-13 Boston (12-9 Bruins in 2nd) Bruins will have 1:45 left on PP to begin the third. — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 22, 2021

David Pastrnak scores on a PP less than a minute into the third. 2-0 Boston.

Bruins score two goals in 34 seconds. Charlie Coyle makes it 3-0.

Ovi gets a fortunate bounce on a PP. 3-1.

The Captain gets one back pic.twitter.com/OEL9ar3Qlp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 22, 2021

