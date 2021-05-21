Home / News / Caps at Bruins, Game Four: Open thread

Caps at Bruins, Game Four: Open thread

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

May 21, 2021 6:26 pm

This is your open thread to discuss Game Four between the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. The Bruins lead the series 2-1. Have at it below!

Links

It’s a full lineup for the Capitals tonight.

Brad Marchand gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

The Caps go to the second intermission down only one despite the Bruins totally dominating the game.

Huge third period coming up here.

David Pastrnak scores on a PP less than a minute into the third. 2-0 Boston.

Bruins score two goals in 34 seconds. Charlie Coyle makes it 3-0.

Ovi gets a fortunate bounce on a PP. 3-1.

RMNB Coverage of Game Four

, , ,