Caps at Bruins, Game Four: Open thread

It’s a full lineup for the Capitals tonight.
#Caps' lines/pairs for Game 4:
8-Ovechkin, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
39-Mantha, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 17-Raffl
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
9-Orlov, 74-Carlson
4-Dillon, 2-Schultz
33-Chara, 3-Jensen
Samsonov vs. Rask. #CapsBruins
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) May 21, 2021
Brad Marchand gives the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Making it count.#NHLBruins | @Bmarch63 pic.twitter.com/juGeSf2G4T
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 22, 2021
The Caps go to the second intermission down only one despite the Bruins totally dominating the game.
Huge third period coming up here.
After two periods, the Bruins lead the Capitals 1-0.
Shots on goal are 23-13 Boston (12-9 Bruins in 2nd)
Bruins will have 1:45 left on PP to begin the third.
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) May 22, 2021
David Pastrnak scores on a PP less than a minute into the third. 2-0 Boston.
There's no stopping David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96) like that. #StanleyCup
🇺🇸: https://t.co/CWF1sH2wVJ @NHLonNBCSports
🇨🇦: https://t.co/t8CCS6AxTi @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/osPQ8YtDjK
— NHL (@NHL) May 22, 2021
Bruins score two goals in 34 seconds. Charlie Coyle makes it 3-0.
Some strong stick work. 🏒 @JDebrusk | @CharlieCoyle_3 pic.twitter.com/fl6jYIZaRp
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 22, 2021
Ovi gets a fortunate bounce on a PP. 3-1.
The Captain gets one back pic.twitter.com/OEL9ar3Qlp
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 22, 2021
