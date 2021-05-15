Judy Nation, stand up! Nic Dowd tips shot in front for first career playoff game-winning goal.

Nic Dowd managed to have a career year during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 regular season. Now he’s picking up where he left off in the playoffs.

Dowd, affectionally named Judy for his love of the reality court show Judge Judy, scored his first career playoff overtime goal, giving the Capitals an unlikely 3-2 victory in Game One.

The Capitals lost Vitek Vanecek in the first period due to injury and got a solid effort from third-string goaltender Craig Anderson.

Dowd scored 4:45 into the extra frame, expertly tipping a high TJ Oshie one-timer from the point past Tuukka Rask. Brenden Dillon set up the goal seconds earlier by blocking a Bruins shot in the Capitals’ defensive zone.

Dowd deflects home the OT winner to give the @Capitals a 1-0 series lead! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/HZK2MSa0i8 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) May 16, 2021

Once he realized the puck went in, Dowd dropped to one knee and pumped his fist.

The Capitals mobbed TJ Oshie along the boards celebrating. Oshie was originally credited with the goal.

gonna watch this on repeat for a bit if y'all don't mind… feel free to join us pic.twitter.com/7yLrxNHLqx — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 16, 2021

Podcast partner Garnet Hathaway shook Dowd when he found him in the goal hug appearing to know his close friend scored.

After the game, Osh was asked if he was the one who tallied.

“I hope Dowder scored,” Oshie said to NBC. “He’s having a hell of a year.”

The winger added, “I didn’t see it go in. I saw a bunch of guys skating from the bench.”

Seconds later, the goal was officially changed to Dowd. It was Dowd’s second career playoff goal.

Dowd’s last ‘loffs goal came against the Carolina Hurricanes on April 20, 2019. He tallied on a penalty shot.

He might be a fourth-line center, but Judy sure can finish when it matters.

