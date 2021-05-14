Capitals release individual tickets for first-round playoff series against Boston Bruins

The Washington Capitals will be hosting 5,000 fans at Capital One Arena during the first round of the playoffs. On Friday at noon, the team put individual tickets up for sale for their first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

As of this moment, there is some ticket availability (a few dozen tickets) left for Game One on Saturday in all three decks, but that appears likely to sell out soon. Tickets start at $108.

There are hundreds of tickets available for Games Two, Five, and Seven.

The Capitals will play the first round and (if they advance) the second round of the playoffs with 25 percent capacity in Cap One before being able to fully open up to 100 percent if they make the Eastern Conference Final.

“I think it’s fantastic,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “The fact that we get to bring more of our fans back in the building. I haven’t experienced it as being a head coach of the Washington Capitals yet, but I’ve been in this building plenty of times and I know the energy that comes in here, and I know how loud it can get, and I know how passionate these fans are. I’m excited to be a part of that and on the right bench to enjoy it.”

Are you planning to go to games? Let us know in the comments.

More from the Capitals:

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB