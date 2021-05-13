Michal Kempny returns to Washington after freak injury with shovel: ‘Sh*t happens’

Michal Kempny returned to Washington over the weekend disappointed after suffering another unlucky and bizarre injury.

On Saturday, while playing for the Hershey Bears, Kempny was injured during a break in play after being struck by an ice shoveler. The Czech defenseman was in Hershey to rehabilitate a torn Achilles he suffered over the offseason.

“I don’t think it’s too, too bad,” Bears head coach Spencer Carbery said of Kempny’s setback after the game. “Just an unfortunate situation.”

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette also commented on Kempny’s unfortunate shovel incident.

“I haven’t seen (video of) it, other than just what you guys have heard that he was clipped,” Laviolette said. “He clipped or was clipped by the shovel during one of those timeouts. I saw Michal. He’s back here. There’s a lot of frustration based on what he’s been through. It’s crazy to think about what he’s been through and he’s so close to possibly being a player so there’s a frustration level that goes with that for him in particular because of the road that he’s been on for a long long time right now. But he’s here and the guys are working with him. Hopefully, we can move past this.”

Kempny has not practiced with the Capitals since and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Thursday, he shared exasperation about his injury on social media.

“Had fun playing a game after while until the shovel guy got me 😂#shithappens,” he wrote.

Kempny has not played in an NHL game since March 9, 2020.

“Everybody who is anybody in hockey has played in Hershey.

– Gordie Howe” – Michal Kempny pic.twitter.com/9MwBoE2Ajm — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) May 8, 2021

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB