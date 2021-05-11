Alex Ovechkin returns from injury for Capitals season finale

The Washington Capitals are concluding the 2020-21 regular season by playing a meaningless game against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins are intentionally sitting 16 of its regulars.

The Caps, meanwhile, are treating game number 56 as a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. That means Alex Ovechkin, who practiced Monday and took the morning skate earlier in the day, made his grand return to the lineup after missing seven of the last eight games due to a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin was like an excitable puppy in the tunnel before taking the ice for warmups.

these when O's involved >>> pic.twitter.com/00uHNdnda0 — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 11, 2021

“For a player that hasn’t gotten it, hasn’t been out there, it’s important for them to get some game time,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said earlier in the day. “Oftentimes, the guys that are really good with the puck or have a skill set — his is handling the puck, shooting the puck — I think the game reps are really important.”

Ovechkin, who is in the final year of a 13-year contract, could be playing in his final regular-season game for the Capitals. You can yell at me here for pointing that out:

Really unfun observation. This could be the last regular-season game Alex Ovechkin ever plays for the Capitals. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) May 11, 2021

Ovi’s one goal shy of Marcel Dionne for fifth place on the all-time goals list (731).

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals