The day everyone involved with the sport of hockey lost their minds: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals beat up on the Rangers in multiple ways on the way to a 4-2 victory. What an interesting one.
The Caps outshot the Rangers 35 to 21 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 41 to 21.
Vitek Vanecek improves to 20-9-4 on the season. With his 20th win, Vanecek joins Michal Neuvirth (27 wins in 2010-11) and Bob Mason (20 wins in 1986-87) as the only rookie goaltenders in franchise history to record 20 or more wins in a season.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Rangers
Headline photo: KP8 Design
