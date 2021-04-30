Alex Ovechkin asked all the important questions by the NHLPA such as how do you correctly pronounce GIF

Don’t let his missing tooth or his wardrobe full of sweatpants fool you. Alex Ovechkin is a refined individual.
And he proved it during a quick This or That video segment for the NHLPA. In it, Ovi was asked important topical questions such as what he preferred more: tea or coffee?
Ovi answered tea, which I guess further proves he gets most of his energy and caffeine from processed cheese and Coca-Cola on game days.
Here were Ovi’s answers.
Netflix or HBO Max: “HBO”
Coffee or Tea: “Tea”
Suit or Sweats: “Sweats”
The Mighty Ducks or Slap Shot: “Mighty Ducks”
Pizza or Burgers: “Pizza”
Early Bird or Night Owl: “What?” [confused]
“Do you wake up early in the morning or do you like to stay up late at night?” a voice off-camera asks.
“Sleep at night,” Ovi responded, not really answering the question.
East Coast or West Coast: “East Coast”
Cardio or Weights: “Cardio”
Dog or Cat: “Dog”
Car or Truck: “Cars”
Movie or Documentary: “Movie”
Call or Text: “Text”
GIF or JIF: [very confused] “What?”
Twitter or Instagram: “Instagram”
Reels or TikTok: “Nothing”
Yup. That’s our captain.
