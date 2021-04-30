Home / News / Alex Ovechkin asked all the important questions by the NHLPA such as how do you correctly pronounce GIF

By Ian Oland

April 30, 2021 9:56 pm

Don’t let his missing tooth or his wardrobe full of sweatpants fool you. Alex Ovechkin is a refined individual.

And he proved it during a quick This or That video segment for the NHLPA. In it, Ovi was asked important topical questions such as what he preferred more: tea or coffee?

Ovi answered tea, which I guess further proves he gets most of his energy and caffeine from processed cheese and Coca-Cola on game days.

Here were Ovi’s answers.

Netflix or HBO Max: “HBO”
Coffee or Tea: “Tea”
Suit or Sweats: “Sweats”
The Mighty Ducks or Slap Shot: “Mighty Ducks”
Pizza or Burgers: “Pizza”
Early Bird or Night Owl: “What?” [confused]

“Do you wake up early in the morning or do you like to stay up late at night?” a voice off-camera asks.

“Sleep at night,” Ovi responded, not really answering the question.

East Coast or West Coast: “East Coast”
Cardio or Weights: “Cardio”
Dog or Cat: “Dog”
Car or Truck: “Cars”
Movie or Documentary: “Movie”
Call or Text: “Text”
GIF or JIF: [very confused] “What?”
Twitter or Instagram: “Instagram”
Reels or TikTok: “Nothing”

Yup. That’s our captain.

Screenshot courtesy of NHLPA