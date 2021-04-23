One down, two to go: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took game one of their three-game, regular season, mini-series with the New York Islanders by a score of 1-0 in a shootout.
The Caps outshot the Isles 28 to 26 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 47 to 34.
The Capitals improve to 16-7-2 on the road, which is tied for the most road wins in the NHL (Winnipeg: 16) and their .680 road point percentage is the fourth highest in the NHL.
