Russian goalie duel: Caps beat Islanders 1-0 in shootout

The Washington Capitals kicked off the homestretch of the Weird Year with an extremely low-scoring affair on the road against the New York Islanders.
First period: No goals.
Second period: No goals here either.
Third period: Nu-uh.
So onto overtime, where the Isles played actual keepaway until time expired.
Here comes shootout bullets.
CAPS WIN! Shutout for Sammy!
locked in 🥪 pic.twitter.com/gAGe4M5r9M
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 22, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsIsles pic.twitter.com/D8TFrZ8sJg
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) April 22, 2021
I prefer my scoreboard like 8-7, but I can admit this was a pretty good game — once we got past the miserable first period.
Hey, here’s a thought: I’m sick of the Mass Mutual East division. I miss watching the Caps play other teams, like Detroit and Vancouver and Colorado, where all my listless sons have wandered off to play. By the way, Vrana, Panik, and Burakovsky all scored tonight. I don’t say that to make you sad or anything; I just wish the NHL didn’t feel so fragmented this season. I want to root for players and teams.
Anyway, see ya Saturday night.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Isles
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
