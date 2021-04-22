Alex Ovechkin’s got puns for Michael Raffl

After landing in Washington via a trade deadline deal, Michael Raffl admitted that he didn’t know anyone personally on the Capitals. Now, he officially has a friend in the team’s captain, Alex Ovechkin.

Thursday, ahead of Raffl’s Capitals debut, Ovechkin welcomed to gritty forward the team with a bad pun.

“You know what I did last night?” Ovechkin asked his teammates in the huddle. “I went to the gas station to buy Raffl tickets.”

"you know what i did last night? i went to the gas station to buy Raffl-tickets" dads got jokes 😄 pic.twitter.com/afefEV4Nfa — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 22, 2021

So painful, it works, right? I’m raffl’ing on the floor laughing. Anyways, I guess this is Ovi’s new pregame ritual with Michael. I’m looking forward to what he can come up with next.

Meanwhile, listen to the team walking out to the ice for warmups.

It’s total c h a o s.

Screenshot courtesy of the @Capitals