Alex Alexeyev returns to Hershey Bears lineup after KHL stint, grabs excellent primary assist

Washington Capitals 2018 first-round pick and top defense prospect, Alex Alexeyev returned to the Hershey Bears lineup for the first time this season after being sent back stateside due to the completion of Salavat Yulaev’s KHL season where he was on loan.

After a quarantine period and some practice time, Alexeyev returned to the Bears lineup Saturday against the Binghamton Devils and was placed on the first defensive pairing alongside fellow top Caps prospect, Martin Fehervary.

During the game, Alexeyev grabbed a slick primary assist on Shane Gersich’s goal that tied the game at two.

Shane Gersich tied things up with help from a nice feed by Alex Alexeyev! #HBH pic.twitter.com/Mch8pVFLUF — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) April 17, 2021

Alexeyev, the right-sided defenseman, receives the puck at the blueline from Bears forward Riley Sutter, makes a slick move to get past a Devils forward, beats another Devil to get behind the net, and eventually sends a backhand pass through the slot where Gersich pounces on it.

In addition to the apple, the big, Russian defenseman ended up a plus-two for the game and fired three shots on net.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB