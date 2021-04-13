Here are the Capitals’ new lines after acquiring Anthony Mantha

Anthony Mantha took to the ice for the first time as a member of the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Mantha was acquired by Brian MacLellan in a trade deadline deal Monday that sent Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and a first and second-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings.
Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette placed the six-foot-five Mantha on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie during their morning skate.
Here are the lines via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.
Capitals forward lines at AM skate ahead of game vs Flyers. Looks like Mantha will make his Caps debut:
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Mantha-Backstrom-Oshie
Sheary-Eller-Sprong
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 13, 2021
Mantha also got time with the Capitals’ second power-play unit.
Capitals power play units:
PP1: Carlson, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Oshie, Kuznetsov
PP2: Orlov, Schultz, Mantha, Sheary, Wilson
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 13, 2021
New Capitals forward Anthony Mantha working with second power play unit pic.twitter.com/4TWHXGVtn4
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 13, 2021
Mantha will suit up and play his first game as a Capital tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.
First practice with the boys! 😄#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/IQsdrXUVLB
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 13, 2021
Mantha is here and he’s wearing top-six red. #Caps pic.twitter.com/OKnrO626Xd
— Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 13, 2021
Meanwhile, the team’s other deadline day acquisition, Michael Raffl, is injured and will not play tonight.
Laviolette said Michael Raffl is "dealing with something" physically that kept him out of his last game with Flyers, so they don't need to rush to play him, but not expected to be out long.
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 13, 2021
