Here are the Capitals’ new lines after acquiring Anthony Mantha

By Ian Oland

April 13, 2021 12:00 pm

Anthony Mantha took to the ice for the first time as a member of the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. Mantha was acquired by Brian MacLellan in a trade deadline deal Monday that sent Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and a first and second-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette placed the six-foot-five Mantha on the second line with Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie during their morning skate.

Here are the lines via the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Mantha also got time with the Capitals’ second power-play unit.

Mantha will suit up and play his first game as a Capital tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Meanwhile, the team’s other deadline day acquisition, Michael Raffl, is injured and will not play tonight.

