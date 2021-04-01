Caps at Islanders pregame: April Fools’ fracas

The Washington Capitals will look to get a lead and keep it this time as they take on another New York foe in the Islanders. Barry Trotz and the boys will host the Caps and I hope Alex Ovechkin scores fifty times.

Record 22-10-4 23-8-4 Shot Attempt % 50.3% 50.1% PDO 101.8 103.0 Power Play 19.6% 23.9% Penalty Kill 80.4% 81.3%

Projected Lines

They’re rocking the same lines they did last game. Ilya Samsonov takes back his net.

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson

Vrana – Eller – Sprong

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 5/11 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Superstar violence

The two probable best players in the NHL seemed to lose their minds the past couple of nights.

Nathan MacKinnon got a 10-min misconduct for tossing Conor Garland's helmet at him. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/HdQHogvSut — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2021

How many games would Tom Wilson sit if he did either of these?

Storylines

