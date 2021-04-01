Home / Pregame / Caps at Islanders pregame: April Fools’ fracas

Caps at Islanders pregame: April Fools’ fracas

By Chris Cerullo

April 1, 2021 2:55 pm

The Washington Capitals will look to get a lead and keep it this time as they take on another New York foe in the Islanders. Barry Trotz and the boys will host the Caps and I hope Alex Ovechkin scores fifty times.

They’ll drop the puck at 7 PM and best tweet Pete will have your recap.

Record 22-10-4 23-8-4
Shot Attempt % 50.3% 50.1%
PDO 101.8 103.0
Power Play 19.6% 23.9%
Penalty Kill 80.4% 81.3%

Projected Lines

They’re rocking the same lines they did last game. Ilya Samsonov takes back his net.

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen

Samsonov

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/11 4/18 5/11
NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/2 4/4
PHI 🚽 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/13 4/17 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 🌮 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 4/27
PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1
NYR 🚽 🚽 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 🌮 4/9 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Superstar violence

The two probable best players in the NHL seemed to lose their minds the past couple of nights.

How many games would Tom Wilson sit if he did either of these?

Storylines

Good Mythical Morning

