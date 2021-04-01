Caps at Islanders pregame: April Fools’ fracas

The Washington Capitals will look to get a lead and keep it this time as they take on another New York foe in the Islanders. Barry Trotz and the boys will host the Caps and I hope Alex Ovechkin scores fifty times.
They’ll drop the puck at 7 PM and best tweet Pete will have your recap.
|Record
|22-10-4
|23-8-4
|Shot Attempt %
|50.3%
|50.1%
|PDO
|101.8
|103.0
|Power Play
|19.6%
|23.9%
|Penalty Kill
|80.4%
|81.3%
They’re rocking the same lines they did last game. Ilya Samsonov takes back his net.
Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie
Sheary – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Eller – Sprong
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Samsonov
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/11
|4/18
|5/11
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/13
|4/17
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|4/27
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|🌮
|4/9
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
The two probable best players in the NHL seemed to lose their minds the past couple of nights.
Discuss. pic.twitter.com/SVLnpjhDKE
— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 31, 2021
Nathan MacKinnon got a 10-min misconduct for tossing Conor Garland's helmet at him. 🤭 pic.twitter.com/HdQHogvSut
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2021
How many games would Tom Wilson sit if he did either of these?
