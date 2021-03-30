Things the Capitals can’t buy with their $10 of cap space

With the trade deadline fast approaching (12 days), NHL analysts and beat writers are abuzz about what the first-place Washington Capitals might do for the stretch run. Will they add a veteran goalie? Maybe a depth center?
There’s one problem. As of Tuesday, March 30, the Capitals have [drumroll please] $10 of cap space.
Per this screenshot from CapFriendly:
That made me wonder. Just for fun, what are some everyday things the Capitals can’t afford currently?
What this all means is that if the Capitals want to make a trade, they’ll have to be really clever. They might have to move money (a roster player) elsewhere, focus on making only player-for-player deals (who make similar salary), or have a team take on an acquired player’s salary to make it happen. With brilliant assistant GM Don Fishman at the helm (he navigates the team’s daily salary cap position), the team will be prepared to make something complicated work.
Just don’t ask Brian MacLellan to buy you a popular CD or movie. Because if the transaction involves using funds from the Capitals’ cap space, he can’t right now. And that’s kind of funny.
